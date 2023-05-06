Commentary: Ukraine should join NATO, but not while the war has yet to be won

But the security guarantee of membership expressed in Article 5 cannot be given in the present circumstances. No alliance - and NATO is the most successful in all of history - should admit a country while that nation is already at war against the alliance’s ostensible enemy, a foe that happens to have nukes.

This stance bows to realism. It’s a conclusion that comes from the head - not the heart, which beats for Kyiv.

THE HEART SAYS YES, THE HEAD SAYS NO

Anything short of full accession will of course disappoint Ukrainians. The country’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has pleaded that it’s time for NATO - which promised Ukraine membership in 2008 but didn’t add a timetable - “to stop making excuses” and offer a written commitment at the summit in Vilnius.

After all, Kuleba thinks, it seems unfair for NATO to admit Finland, also a direct neighbour of Russia - and probably Sweden soon - but not Ukraine. Ukrainians, after all, are the ones now defending what remains of Europe’s peace order at the cost of their own blood. And they’re becoming battle-hardened warriors in the process. Surely NATO should be grateful and eager to enlist this fighting force in its own ranks.

I agree. But that’s the heart speaking, not the head. If membership went only to countries deserving of it, it would indeed go to Ukraine - and might even be taken away from Hungary or Turkey. NATO accession cannot be solely about what’s fair, however.

Kuleba also takes aim at another argument offered in the past against Ukrainian membership. It says that admitting more countries that used to be in the Soviet Union or the Tsarist Empire unnecessarily provokes Moscow.

This “was always wrong,” says Kuleba, and is now "laughable". After all, Putin occupied Crimea in 2014, when Ukraine had dropped its ambition to join NATO, and then invaded last year, when membership was no longer being discussed.