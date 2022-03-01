Commentary: How Ukraine's outgunned, outmanned army is fighting back against Russia

PORTSMOUTH, England: Ukraine’s ramshackle military offered no resistance to the Crimean annexation in February 2014. Since then, the poorly equipped but well-motivated Ukrainian army has taken thousands of casualties while fighting separatist forces in the eastern Donbas region.

In the meantime, the country has embarked on an often-haphazard reform programme of its military which has made it – while still vulnerable in many vital respects – a rather more formidable force.

Since 2014 and 2015, Ukraine has tripled its defence budget and attempted to modernise its forces – not only to defend itself against Russia but to comply with the standards demanded by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as an entry requirement.

The results have been mixed. On paper, their army looks impressive – with 800 or so heavy tanks and thousands of other armoured vehicles protecting and transporting a regular force of about 200,000. These are far better-trained troops than in 2014.

They have good leadership, especially in the crucial non-commissioned officer cadre – the backbone of any army. Vitally, most observers report high morale and motivation.

VULNERABLE TO RUSSIAN ARTILLERY AND AIR FORCE

But this is only part of the story. Most of their armour and equipment is relatively old and, although factories have been turning out modernised versions of old models such as the T72 tank, these provide little in the way of effective opposition to the far more modern Russian tanks and armoured vehicles – some of which are equal or superior to the best NATO stock.

Further, the Ukrainian army is vulnerable both to Russian artillery, traditionally the Red Army’s most formidable arm, and the threat posed by Russian strike aircraft.