Snap Insight: Ukraine’s first strike with US long-range missiles is an astute way of testing Russia

BIRMINGHAM: It took Ukraine barely two days after United States President Joe Biden relaxed restrictions on the use of US-made ballistic missiles to strike.

According to Russian reports, six ATACMS missiles were deployed by Ukraine on Tuesday (Nov 19) into the Bryansk region and destroyed by Russian air defences, alongside a large number of drones that were part of the attack. Ukrainian and Western reports, by contrast, note about a dozen secondary explosions at the target site.

While it may take some time to get details verified, the Ukrainian strike gives some indication of what Kyiv is planning to do with Biden’s permission to strike inside Russia.

LIMITED STOCK OF ATACMS MISSILES

The range of the missiles available to Ukraine is around 300km inside Russia. This is common enough knowledge that Russia will have moved some of its critical capabilities beyond their reach – and done so probably well before Biden’s decision.