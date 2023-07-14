Commentary: Rapid Ukrainian accession to NATO was always unlikely

BUSAN: It was remarkable that Ukrainian membership was even seriously discussed at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Vilnius, Lithuania this week. Similarly surprising was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s anger at rejection of immediate membership.

“Ukraine’s future is in NATO,” a declaration by the leaders on Tuesday (Jul 11) said, adding that NATO would be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and certain “conditions” are met.

Mr Zelenskyy was on his way to the annual summit when he received word of the draft of the communique. It was clear he was upset with NATO, which had promised in 2008 that Ukraine could one day join the alliance.

“It’s unprecedented and absurd when time frame is not set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine's membership,” Mr Zelenskyy tweeted on Tuesday. He appeared more conciliatory on Wednesday. “I am confident that after the war Ukraine will be in @NATO. We will do everything for this,” he tweeted.