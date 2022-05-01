Commentary: Ukrainians want to stay close to home, not far away in the West

MEDFORD, Massachusetts: More than five million people left Ukraine as refugees between Feb 24 and Apr 24, mostly to neighbouring countries Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia. American officials, agencies and communities are working to bring Ukrainian refugees into the United States, too.

It’s worth bearing in mind that many displaced Ukrainians – both refugees and what are known as “internally displaced persons” who have fled their homes but are still in Ukraine – want to stay close to home so that they can go back when the smoke clears.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army pummels their homeland, and Ukrainian forces defend it as best they can, many displaced Ukrainian women and young people are not planning to migrate to other countries but are waiting on the sidelines.

That includes Ukrainians like one young woman, Yuliia Kabanets, who has worked professionally with displaced people and is entering a graduate program in the field. Yuliia, now in Lviv, has also been displaced twice herself within Ukraine, once in 2014 when Russia occupied the part of Donetsk where she lived and during the current war.

She wrote an analysis for me about what she’s seen there since the beginning of this war. With her trained eye, she offers a fresh understanding of a lesser-known aspect of the conflict: Why Ukrainians are staying in, or returning to, the country, often at great risk to themselves and their families.