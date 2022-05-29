Commentary: Ukraine's refugees are part of Putin's plan to destabilise Europe

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa: More than 6.3 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia first invaded in late February 2022.

The European Union has welcomed Ukrainian refugees, allowing them to enter its 27 member countries without visas and live and work there for up to three years. Everyday Europeans have also opened their doors – and pockets – to host Ukrainians and help them find daycare, for example, and other services.

But there is still an uncomfortable reality: Ukrainian refugees are also Russian President Vladimir Putin’s political pawns, intended to politically destabilise the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Many Poles, for example, initially offered to help Ukrainians. But now, more than two months after the war began, there are signs that public compassion is fading.

Warsaw’s population has increased 15 per cent since the start of the war, pushing the city’s mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, to propose a strategy to handle rising costs. “Most of the burden is on us,” Trzaskowski said.