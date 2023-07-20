Commentary: Russia has pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal. Here's why it must be restored

PARIS: Earlier this week, Russia announced that it would suspend its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the landmark diplomatic deal brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye that allowed for the resumption of agricultural exports after the Russian naval blockade of key maritime routes following its invasion of Ukraine.

The contribution that this agreement has made to global food security cannot be overstated - facilitating exports of essential food and fertilisers from Ukraine and Russia and reducing global food prices by around a quarter since March last year.

Critically, grain shipped through the Black Sea also played a central role in supporting urgent humanitarian operations in six countries in Africa and Asia.

Rewind a year and the world was on the precipice of a global food crisis - caused by structural factors but exacerbated by the war - with almost 10 per cent of the world population facing acute food insecurity.

Today, with the collapse of the deal, the world could soon face similar conditions.

UKRAINE INVASION SHOULD NOT IMPLICATE GLOBAL FOOD SECURITY

Global food security must not be allowed to fall victim to the conflict in Ukraine.

This was always the position of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the organisation I lead and which, back in April 2022, proposed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the creation of a humanitarian food corridor to allow for the export of grain and sunflower seeds from Ukraine in exchange for a relaxation of sanctions against Russian fertilisers.