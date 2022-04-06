Commentary: Cyber warfare will ramp up in a Russia-Ukraine military stalemate

CANBERRA: Dystopias make for popular fare. One needs only look at popular video games to see a common theme: Fallout’s nuclear wasteland, Mass Effect’s alien invasion, or Horizon Zero Dawn’s machine apocalypse. The protagonist must resolve problems, recruit allies and build capabilities to prepare for and eventually overcome the enemy, typically culminating in a boss fight at the end of the game.

That’s the spirit evoked in the real world by terms such as “unprecedented digital onslaught”. The language may rightly draw attention to a threat. But it can also obscure what is intangible and amorphous in nature, precluding a coherent response.

What we are seeing out of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has differed so far from the anticipated cyber blitz, a good illustration of the unexpected. With the usual caveat that the situation is evolving, we would do well to understand and learn from that experience.

CYBER WARFARE IS MESSY WITH FEW RULES

The war in Ukraine has illustrated how cyber and information warfare are primarily grey zone tools and arenas. We should stop thinking of grey zone activities as an ill-defined period between or leading into kinetic conflict.

Rather, the grey zone is the constant backdrop against which conflict occurs, interacting with events. It is characterised by noise, turbulence and confusion. Waiting for clarity or clear space – or a point of culmination – misinterprets the nature of the information environment.