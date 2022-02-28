Commentary: Invasion will not end well for Ukraine or Russia

PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand: However this ends, it will not end well for Ukraine. And likely not for Russia either.

Ukraine’s experience throughout this crisis has been a sad lesson in the realities of realpolitik. Geographically stuck right next door to a powerful, menacing neighbour intent on bringing it to heel, but lacking the protection offered by a formal security alliance, Ukraine was always going to be on its own in confronting Russia’s aggression.

While increasingly ready to provide material assistance and moral support for Ukraine, there was never any prospect, whatever the media outrage and political wringing of hands, of Western states risking wider conflict with nuclear-armed Russia by getting involved themselves in the conflict on the ground.

An increasingly isolated Kremlin may, though, interpret the stepped-up Western supplies now of military equipment to Ukraine as a hostile act, potentially raising the stakes further.

A CAUTIONARY TALE

Ukraine’s fate underscored just why its neighbouring central and east European states were so anxious to secure the protective shield offered by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as soon as they could after throwing off Moscow’s suzerainty at the end of the Cold War.

Russia’s readiness to resort to war as an instrument of statecraft came as a shock to many.

That Russia – a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the body responsible for maintaining international peace and security – itself launches open and unprovoked aggression against a weaker neighbour, breaching fundamental principles of respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, exposed starkly the limitations of the international rules-based system.