Commentary: Dam breach gives Russia a new weapon in Ukraine war

LONDON: After weeks of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian territory and cross-border raids - a prelude to the long-awaited counter-offensive now gathering pace - it is Russia’s turn to distract and destabilise its enemy.

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam over the Dnipro river is far more than a psychological game. It will have long-lasting humanitarian and environmental consequences and military implications.

Russia, which controls the area, has denied responsibility and blamed Ukrainian “sabotage” for the dam’s breach. These claims are implausible. Kyiv had nothing to gain from a catastrophic flood.

TIMING SEEMS TOO FORTUITOUS

It is possible that the structure, damaged in previous strikes, could have given way. Russian occupying authorities had allowed the water in the reservoir behind to rise to unusually high levels, which would make it a case of criminal neglect.

But the timing of an accident seems too fortuitous for the Kremlin, coming the day after Ukrainian forces stepped up their attacks in multiple targets along the frontline further to the east.

This looks like the start of the counter-offensive proper, even if Kyiv declines to call it that. And Moscow has previously shown its intent to use flooding as a weapon.