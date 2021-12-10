Commentary: Russia won't be deterred in Ukraine by sanctions

SOUTH BEND, Indiana: The Biden administration is threatening harsh, “high impact” sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine.

US intelligence officials say Russia has been preparing for a potential invasion by amassing tens of thousands of troops along the border and engaging in other aggressive tactics.

President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a virtual summit on Monday(Dec 7) to discuss the matter.

The new measures would come on top of a wide array of already existing sanctions against Russia imposed both earlier this year and over the past several in response to Moscow’s criminal cyber activities, its takeover of Crimea – a peninsula in the Black Sea that was a part of Ukraine – and its support for rebel groups in eastern Ukraine.

Policymakers claim that sanctions are an effective means of achieving policy goals. But is that true? Are new measures against Moscow likely to be successful?

Research on sanctions that I and others have conducted has shown that yes, they can sometimes be effective.

But there are serious problems with additional US sanctions on Russia.