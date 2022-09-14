Commentary: Next Ukrainian offensive could bring Russia to negotiating table on Kyiv's terms

BIRMINGHAM: Since the beginning of September, Ukraine has recaptured about 8,000 sq km of territory previously held by Russian occupation forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Tuesday (Sep 13) evening address.

Most stunningly, the Ukrainian army has retaken large parts of Kharkiv oblast in the northeast of the country, driving Russian forces back across the border into Russia and into Donbas, parts of which Russia had occupied since 2014.

While the events in Kharkiv have captured much of the media’s attention, Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the south around Kherson continues, albeit without the spectacular territorial gains achieved in the north.

However, Russia appears to struggle to hold its current defensive lines on the right bank of the river Dnipro, particularly because of the effectiveness of Ukrainian strikes against Russian supply lines across the river.

These are important battlefield successes for Ukraine. They boost the morale of the countries armed forces and civilian population, and they prove Zelenskyy and his team right in mobilising the entire country in heroic resistance against Russia’s aggression.

Moreover, they send an important signal to Kyiv’s Western allies that their military and political support makes a measurable and positive difference.