Commentary: Biden’s Ukraine visit sends a message to Russia and China

WASHINGTON DC: As Russia unleashed its invasion of Ukraine one year ago this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s first foreign call was to United States President Joe Biden. When Biden asked that night how he could be of help, Zelenskyy’s response: “Gather the leaders of the world. Ask them to support Ukraine.”

Biden did just that, rallying allies and partners to impose unprecedented sanctions against Moscow. Europe slashed its reliance on Russian energy exports while historically neutral nations, such as Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, are now providing financial, diplomatic and (in varying degrees) military support to Ukraine.

On Monday (Feb 20), Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv. An American president is perhaps the most protected individual on earth. For him to go into a war zone sends a message.

SYMBOL OF SUPPORT AND RESOLVE

After one year of massive death and destruction, global inflation ignited by the war, and concern about the growing cost of supporting Ukraine’s fight for independence, there are cracks forming in the pro-Ukraine alliance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is counting on this war weariness and on a Russian populace that is apparently willing to accept massive casualties among its young men and economic pain from sanctions to wait out Zelenskyy.

Biden’s visit was to demonstrate to Russia that US and Western support will not wane. That Putin’s gambit on Western moral weakness and short-term thinking will fail this year just as it failed when the invasion began.