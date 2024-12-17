Commentary: Ukraine is open to major compromise – is the end of Russia’s war in sight?

BIRMINGHAM: All signs now indicate that the Ukraine war is reaching a significant turning point. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shifted his stance on what he might accept for Russia to end its invasion in an unprecedented and dramatic way.

He is now open to ending the war diplomatically, signalling that he would be prepared to accept ceasefire terms that do not involve an immediate return of all territory seized by Russia since 2014 as a condition. Just two months ago in October, he pitched an ambitious victory plan to key allies, premised on more Western military support, using long-range missiles against targets deep inside Russia, and an invitation to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The most obvious factor accounting for this new approach is, of course, Donald Trump’s victory in the United States presidential elections in November, including the fact that his Republican party will also control both chambers of Congress. Trump has been clear about his intention to force Russia and Ukraine to the negotiation table to make a deal.

It is not clear that Trump will indeed succeed; and even if he does, any bargain brokered carries significant and long-term risks.

But it would be too simplistic to see Zelenskyy’s shift merely as rearguard action to limit the damage that US pressure will do.