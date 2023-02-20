Commentary: Calls for peace in Ukraine one year after Russia’s invasion are unrealistic

LONDON, Canada: As we reach the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, politicians continue to call for peace.

Elizabeth May, Canada’s Green Party leader, is among the most recent to make such a call in Canada. Former British Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has been among the most consistent.

Even Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters appealed for peace at the United Nations Security Council on Feb 8, at the behest of the Russian Federation, downplaying Russian aggression.

These calls for peace neglect to consider the challenges that stand in the way of peace.

WHY HAS PEACE NOT HAPPENED YET?

Peace has been elusive since Feb 24, 2022. Early in the escalation, leading into the spring of 2022, frequent news reports suggested peace could be on the horizon before negotiations collapsed.

Russia’s refusal to honour agreements for humanitarian zones contributed to the collapse of the talks.

As the war has continued, Ukraine and the world have become aware of the scale of atrocities Russia has perpetrated, including the mass graves in Bucha, Izyum and Mariupol; the discovery of torture chambers in Kherson; and the forced removal of children from Ukraine into Russia.

Russian officials have confirmed the latter practice, despite it being in contravention of the UN’s Genocide Convention. Russia also continues to attack civilian infrastructure, terrorising Ukrainian civilians.