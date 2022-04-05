Commentary: Conditions may be ideal for Russian military to implode

ESSEX, England: Reports have emerged in recent days that Russian troops in Ukraine, stalled in their advance and suffering numerous military setbacks, have sabotaged their own equipment, refused to fight and carry out orders, and even, in one report, run over their own commander.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) estimates that as many as 15,000 Russian soldiers may have been killed in less than two months of fighting, or the equivalent of all of the Soviet soldiers killed in nine years in Afghanistan.

Morale is reportedly incredibly low. In this situation, the conditions are ideal for the Russian military to implode.

While desertion (leaving one’s fighting unit) can undermine a military physically and psychologically, defection (joining the enemies’ forces), which Ukraine is trying to encourage Russian troops to do can offer the enemy crucial insider intelligence, which may help the Ukrainians gain the upper hand.

RUSSIA’S ABYSMAL RECORD OF RETAINING SOLDIERS

This wouldn’t be the first time that Russian or Soviet troops have refused to cooperate with orders in a conflict. During the Russo-Japanese War, Russian troops on the battleship Potemkin famously mutinied in June 1905.

Much of the Russian fleet had been destroyed in the Battle of Tsushima the previous month and the Russian navy was left with some of its most inexperienced recruits. Facing deplorable working conditions, including being served rancid meat, 700 sailors mutinied against their own officers on one of the most powerful battleships in the world.