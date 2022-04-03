Commentary: Are companies pulling out of Russia as a publicity stunt?

LANCASTER, England: The war in Ukraine has resulted in many of the world’s biggest companies deciding to stop doing business with Russia. McDonald’s, IKEA and Apple are just some of the well-known corporations making a stand.

But why have they done this? After all, a famous rule of economics states that the social responsibility of a business is to “increase its profits”. Surely by closing themselves off from such a large country, these companies will take a financial hit?

Perhaps then, the social role of business has changed, and the professional duty to maximise shareholders’ interests and keep businesses growing is no longer all-encompassing.

After all, the leaders of these large organisations are also citizens of the world; moral beings who want to do the right thing. And employees who feel anguish over the images coming from Ukraine will also expect their bosses to respond appropriately.

Of course, we could also interpret such a “moral stance” as having no altruistic motivation whatsoever.

DO COMPANIES CARE ABOUT UKRAINE OR THEIR PUBLIC IMAGE?

Withdrawing from the Russian market may be nothing more than an attempt to minimise any potential damage to a company’s global reputation and brand – particularly if they are seen as being out of step with a competitor.