Commentary: What happens if Ukraine war spills over into a NATO country?

MILTON KEYNES, England: As Russian military activity moves nearer to the Ukrainian border with North Atlantic Organization Treaty (NATO) countries, the potential for direct confrontation between Russia and the alliance increases.

On Mar 13, Russian aircraft reportedly fired rockets at the Yavoriv International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, which is 20km from Ukraine’s border with Poland, a NATO member.

The possibility of a unit from the Russian or Belarusian military stumbling across a border is also high. Mistakes happen in all military organisations, something shown starkly in recent days when India accidentally launched a missile into Pakistan – two nuclear-armed nations in a state of high tension.

The possibility of retaliation by Pakistan was significant, but unlike in Ukraine, there is no open conflict to confuse the situation. Had such an event occurred between Poland and Russian forces in Ukraine, for example, it’s unlikely that the Polish government would have been convinced the missile launch had been a mistake.

NATO STATES ARE WORRIED ABOUT RUSSIA

Concern regarding Russia’s intentions is at a higher level in the eastern nations of NATO than those to the west. On Mar 15, the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic risked a train ride into Ukraine to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv.