Commentary: Is the world on the brink of a food crisis because of the Ukraine war?

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the widespread devastation of the country raise the spectre of another world food crisis.

Asia suffered badly during the last food crisis from 2007 to 2008, mostly because of panicked behaviour in the region’s rice markets.

It is too soon to know the full impact on Ukrainian grain supplies and infrastructure from the Russian onslaught, on the prospects for a reasonably normal winter wheat harvest, and then spring planting of wheat, corn, sunflowers and other commodity staples for which Ukraine is a significant exporter.

The country is known as "the breadbasket of Europe" for a reason.

But what is clear is that the world food economy is on the verge of another major crisis, perhaps as disruptive as the one from 2007 to 2008.

Important lessons were learned from the last food crisis, and avoiding those mistakes will be critical to keeping the region’s food economies reasonably stable this time.

How the developing countries of Asia will fare as food supplies tighten is a special interest to Australia.