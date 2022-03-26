Commentary: Market calm shows war doesn’t mean volatility

NEW YORK: War is cruel. In their own way, so are markets.

When Russia invaded Ukraine last month, global stock markets initially tumbled amid investor shock. The US benchmark S&P 500 plunged 15 per cent from its peak, while the Nasdaq Composite fell more than 20 per cent.

Since then, US equity markets have rallied and even European indices have rebounded. What is more remarkable and counter-intuitive is that traders are acting as if calmer times lie ahead.

For an example, look at that arcane corner of the derivatives world known as the Vix futures curve (a benchmark indicating expectations of future volatility risk). In late February the price of March Vix futures jumped above that for contracts expiring between April and November.

This is very unusual: Investors usually pay more to hedge distant risks than near ones because the long-term is inherently more uncertain.

But in March things flipped back to a more normal pattern. The Vix index, indicating current volatility, also fell and traders used fewer options to protect themselves from tail risks, after a scramble earlier in the year. In plain English, panic has subsided.

Why? One explanation might be that investors think that the war will prompt Jerome Powell, US Federal Reserve chair, to delay his plans to raise rates.

That hope is probably misplaced: This week Powell warned that the Fed needed to move “expeditiously” to combat soaring inflation – with a possible 50 basis points hike in May.