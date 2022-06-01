Commentary: Three months into the war, Ukraine and Russia's goals have changed

PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand: Three months after Russia’s invasion, what’s the outlook for the war in Ukraine?

On the ground, the prospect is of a protracted war of attrition. Russia’s initial multidirectional attack from the north, east and south of Ukraine failed abjectly, due to operational incompetence and unexpectedly determined Ukrainian resistance.

Russia has now scaled back to focus on securing full control of the Donbas region and consolidating its land bridge through to Crimea. In this, the Russians have so far made only slow and uneven progress.

The military situation is fluid but politically it seems stalemated. Western support is undoubtedly strengthening Ukraine’s military capabilities, while heavy casualties and loss of equipment have eroded Russia’s fighting capacity. Still, neither side seems capable – yet – of achieving a decisive victory using conventional means.

Equally, though, current prospects for a negotiated settlement are bleak. Neither side is ready to settle.

It’s not clear how Russia is now defining victory, while Ukraine’s war aims have evolved. This means their respective bottom lines in any negotiation remain unclear.