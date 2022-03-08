Commentary: Why NATO is refusing to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine

BRADFORD, England: In the pre-war discussions between the United States and Russia, US President Joe Biden warned Russia about the consequences of aggression, but explicitly excluded the possibility of the use of armed force by the US.

Now as Ukrainian civilians come under severe attack and refugees are pouring into other central European countries, the clamour for a military response from North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is getting louder.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared that the skies “needed to be closed over” and a Ukrainian journalist confronted the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a press conference issuing a tearful demand for Western support to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine - something Johnson rejected out of hand.

The obvious reason why the Ukrainians are desperate for a no-fly zone to be imposed is that it would limit Russia’s options to launch airstrikes on Ukraine’s cities.

This despite the fact that - as Johnson pointed out - a no-fly zone would not prevent Russia from using missiles to hit targets in Ukraine.

Britain’s defence secretary Ben Wallace also argued against a no-fly zone, on the grounds that this would prevent Ukrainian warplanes from targeting Russian forces on the ground.

The tactical arguments against a no-fly zone are not convincing. A no-fly zone does not mean that no aircraft are permitted to fly, because it is enforced by aircraft that constantly patrol the skies.

A no-fly zone could apply to hostile planes only if Ukrainian planes are equipped with NATO “friend-or-foe identification” and would stop Russian attack helicopters supporting ground forces.

It would free the Ukrainian air force to target Russian convoys approaching major cities.