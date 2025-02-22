Commentary: Ukraine can survive with the ‘least worst’ peace deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump didn’t end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours like he promised, but his team took a first step this week, meeting with Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia.

Notably absent were the Ukrainian side and its European backers. We are told that this US-Russia conversation will eventually encompass not only Ukraine but also arms control, sanctions on Russian hydrocarbons, Moscow’s status in the G7, cyberattacks and other contentious issues.

Still, Ukraine is clearly the main issue, and unfortunately it looks like Trump’s idea of ending the war fast means doing very little for the people who were actually invaded.

US officials seemed to lean toward accepting many of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s positions, for example, no North Atlantic Treaty Organization membership for Ukraine and allowing Russia to control the 20 per cent of Ukrainian territory it occupies. Trump even seems to blame Ukraine for the war.

But assuming Washington and Moscow negotiate in earnest, we need to think along the lines of what former US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld once said about Guantanamo Bay: What’s the “least worst” outcome Ukraine and its backers live with?