Commentary: Ukraine winning the propaganda war will be an advantage on the battlefield

LEICESTER, England: Along with success on the battlefield, wars are often won or lost through information advantages. In the Russia-Ukraine conflict, we might have expected Russia – an old hand at propaganda – to have bested Ukraine early on.

Russia’s deception operations have had a long history of global influence, most recently the troll farms that influenced the 2016 United States presidential election in favour of Donald Trump.

In the current conflict, Russia’s propaganda efforts have consisted largely of censorship within Russia to maintain the fiction of the conflict being a “special military operation” rather than an invasion. Russia has created the narrative that this military operation is about ridding Ukraine of Nazis and fascists.

But propaganda does not have to be solely through the media and speech. Russian threats of nuclear deterrence – test-firing a nuclear missile and issuing vague threats of nuclear war – to counter North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) support for Ukraine is one example.

The massing of troops on the Russia-Ukraine and Belarus borders under the guise of a military exercise is another. These actions also convey a propaganda element because they project a threat message: Comply, or else.

CALLING RUSSIA’S BLUFF

Interestingly, these fronts have been ineffective. Some NATO countries have countered Russian propaganda by releasing their intelligence assessments, including details of Russian “false flag” operations which were meant to make Ukraine seem the aggressor.

Others are ignoring Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats and arming Ukraine with weapons anyway. Sweden and Finland are now contemplating NATO membership – something previously unthinkable. These all have propaganda value.