Commentary: UMNO has ambitions for Malaysia's next general election but little room for manoeuvre

HOBART, Australia: Barisan Nasional (BN) is “almost certain” to go solo at Malaysia’s next general election while leaving room for “understanding” with other coalitions, said Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in an interview before anchor party United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) marked its 80th anniversary on Monday (May 11).

This was a striking declaration in the lead-up to the 16th General Election (GE16) by the UMNO president and BN chairman, projecting confidence for a coalition that wants a return to its historic dominance. But it comes across as anniversary bravado, not yet a grounded strategy.

The numbers tell a sobering story. BN went from sweeping 133 seats in 2013 to a shocking defeat in 2018, winning only 79 seats in the 222-seat parliament. In the 2022 GE15, BN collapsed further to just 30 seats.

This sharp trajectory suggests structural decline. And though GE16 must be held by February 2028, it is widely speculated to be held by year end. If so, UMNO may be running out of time to fix its problems.