Commentary: UN’s Antonio Guterres steps down with a mixed legacy

GUTERRES’ LEGACY IS LESS IMPRESSIVE

In terms of highlights, Guterres will be remembered for brokering the 2022 Black Sea Grain Initiative between Ukraine and Russia, promoting more women to senior roles in the UN, pursuing vigorous climate diplomacy and injecting a global perspective into debates about the threat and promise posed by AI.

But the lows have been truly subterranean.

Guterres was forced to impose crippling budget cuts due largely to the US starving the United Nations of US$4 billion in dues.

The “UN80” reform process, which Guterres launched in March 2025 to restructure and streamline the UN for its 80th anniversary, appears to be more about bureaucratic downsizing than refocusing the organisation’s moral vision. Hundreds of UN staff have lost their jobs and millions of people around the world will go hungry due to humanitarian funding shortfalls.

Most tragically of all, Guterres failed to help end the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Myanmar, Sudan and Gaza. Many critics believe he should have done more, pointing out that Guterres never travelled to Myanmar, Sudan or several other major crisis points where his presence would have sent a powerful political signal.

GUTERRES’ RISE TO TOP JOB

Before he came to UN headquarters in New York, Guterres served as prime minister of Portugal (1995 to 2002) and then as UN high commissioner for refugees (2005 to 2015). His candidacy for UN secretary general was largely built on his reputation as high commissioner in Geneva.

Under Guterres, the UN refugee agency underwent profound structural change in response to humanitarian emergencies in Syria and elsewhere. Guterres was seen as an energetic moderniser. He visited refugee camps and was considered an effective, if cautious, advocate for the world’s most vulnerable populations.

But since Guterres was appointed secretary general in 2016, the number of people around the world displaced by persecution, conflict and atrocities almost doubled, from 65.6 million to 118 million. That includes 45 million children currently living as refugees or sheltering in a tent beside the rubble of their home.

While Guterres was not responsible for their misery, he was noticeably low-key compared to some of his predecessors when it came to pushing for diplomatic solutions to crises.