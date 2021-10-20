Commentary: Will new UN biodiversity targets stop the decline of wildlife?

READING, United Kingdom: “Putting biodiversity on a path to recovery is a defining challenge of this decade.” So begins the Kunming Declaration on biodiversity, adopted at the 15th United Nations Biodiversity Conference on Oct 13, otherwise known as COP15.

The purpose of the online gathering was to get governments from around the world to agree a new set of goals for nature over the next decade, replacing the unsuccessful Aichi targets which ran up to 2020.

This online event will be followed by an in-person one in Geneva in January 2022 and negotiations will formally end in April 2022 in Kunming, China, where the world will agree a post-2020 global biodiversity framework with targets for the next decade.

Most countries - 196 in total, with the United States being one notable exception - help fund the Convention on Biological Diversity, a set of agreements designed to protect the variety of life on Earth, from genes and species all the way up to entire ecosystems.

Scientists are confident that this biodiversity is now in severe decline, with a 2019 report estimating that one million of the nearly nine million species on Earth could go extinct this century.

Global crises are often discussed independently. There’s the biodiversity crisis, the climate crisis and the air pollution crisis.

But in truth, these issues are all interlinked. Treating them as separate overlooks their combined effect on species and ultimately, humanity.