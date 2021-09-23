Commentary: Big sticking points in how countries can meet Paris climate pledges

GOLDEN, Colorado: Two important events hosted by the United Nations are widely hoped to help address what the UN calls the “dual challenge” - fighting climate change and ensuring that poorer countries can develop sustainably. Energy is a central theme in both.

For the first time in 40 years, the UN General Assembly is convening a global summit of world leaders focused solely on energy.

If all goes as planned on Sep 24, and in meetings surrounding the summit, they will consider a road map that includes tripling investment in renewable power and making affordable modern and clean energy available to everyone everywhere within the decade.

The second event is the UN climate conference in November, where negotiators representing nations around the world will be asked to ramp up their countries’ efforts to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

In the run-up to that conference, the US and European Union plan to announce a new effort in at least one area: A global push to cut methane emissions by nearly one-third by 2030.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that comes from leaking oil and gas infrastructure, coal mines, agriculture and landfills.

This year’s climate summit will be the first to assess progress toward meeting the 2015 Paris climate agreement, and there are some remaining sticking points in how nations will meet their promised targets.