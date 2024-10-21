Commentary: Is underconsumption the new consumption? It depends

LIVERPOOL: I am probably going to betray my age by saying this - I don’t see why full-length socks are back in fashion, especially when wearing shorts.

It just looks weird, and even more so when combined with open-toe sandals. I’m told to pull up my socks, but I can’t because, well, they’re ankle-length.

This is not just a lack of fashion sense. It seems I’ve finally reached that point when the cai fan aunty calls me “uncle” (no more “shuai ge” for you, Terence), and conversations with friends turn to ElderShield, progressive spectacle lenses, and of course, whether we have enough money to retire.

The last point though, about having enough money, is admittedly an intergenerational concern. The older generation worries about retirement, but the younger generation often worries about day-to-day survival. Can they afford mortgage payments, rent, university fees, childcare, elderly care - or even lunch?

This is not just a Singaporean concern. In the United Kingdom, a significant proportion of university students are working longer part-time hours to supplement already inadequate tuition fee loans in the face of rising costs of living. This doesn’t just affect their social life, but their learning journey as well.

And despite inflation seemingly slowing around the world and central banks starting to cut interest rates, goods and services are still much more expensive than they were a few years ago. Things just keep getting more expensive, and people keep getting more worried and even upset, like when Toast Box decides to raise the price of its kaya toast set.

So, it is no surprise when one of the newer trends on Tiktok is about finding ways to spend and consume less.