Commentary: If you’re unhappy at work, a hasty job change may not help

LOOKING BEYOND PROFESSIONAL SUCCESS

Finding purpose at work through professional success alone is dangerous. People can lose their sense of self when they rely solely on work to be fulfilled.

Olympians who dedicate their whole identity to their craft have recounted an overwhelming sense of emptiness when their competitive seasons end. They often need to relearn to be more than “just an athlete”.

Further, when we over-identify with work, we leave little room for other pursuits that may lead us to discover other sources of meaning. Sparks outside work can reveal what feels most meaningful within it.

Take for example a former hospital employee who tidied her home and discovered how much she enjoyed transforming her own space. She went on to co-found a professional organising service where she gets satisfaction from helping clients improve their lives.

While we should not anchor our identity on work, the opposite mistake would be to merely perform our job in ways that are disconnected from the rest of our lives.

When work conflicts with personal values, Irish philosopher David Thunder warns that this can produce a “disturbing fragmentation” of one’s moral life. Instead, we should make career decisions “as a human being in search of the good”, viewing our work as part of a larger life we intentionally choose.