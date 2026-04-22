Commentary: If you’re unhappy at work, a hasty job change may not help
Finding joy at work isn’t about having the perfect job, but seeing work as part of the larger story of a life well lived, says SMU lecturer Nick Chiam.
SINGAPORE: Singapore ranks among the least happy workforces in Asia Pacific, according to a recent Jobstreet study.
Only half of Singaporeans are satisfied with their sense of purpose at work, which the report found to be the strongest driver of workplace happiness, surpassing work-life balance and salary. The report concluded that “purpose matters more than a pay cheque”.
A sense of purpose at work only takes shape when we consider a broader question: Does my work serve or hinder the sort of person I hope to be in the rest of my life?
LOOKING BEYOND PROFESSIONAL SUCCESS
Finding purpose at work through professional success alone is dangerous. People can lose their sense of self when they rely solely on work to be fulfilled.
Olympians who dedicate their whole identity to their craft have recounted an overwhelming sense of emptiness when their competitive seasons end. They often need to relearn to be more than “just an athlete”.
Further, when we over-identify with work, we leave little room for other pursuits that may lead us to discover other sources of meaning. Sparks outside work can reveal what feels most meaningful within it.
Take for example a former hospital employee who tidied her home and discovered how much she enjoyed transforming her own space. She went on to co-found a professional organising service where she gets satisfaction from helping clients improve their lives.
While we should not anchor our identity on work, the opposite mistake would be to merely perform our job in ways that are disconnected from the rest of our lives.
When work conflicts with personal values, Irish philosopher David Thunder warns that this can produce a “disturbing fragmentation” of one’s moral life. Instead, we should make career decisions “as a human being in search of the good”, viewing our work as part of a larger life we intentionally choose.
THE LENS OF OUR WHOLE LIVES
How, then, might we discover a sense of purpose at work through the lens of our whole lives?
First, pay attention to what makes you come alive as a whole person. What do others say you have a natural flair for? What side projects do you pursue without being told?
List activities outside of work that leave you energised, and projects in your current job that you genuinely enjoy. Is there a correlation, or a disconnect?
Our passions often reveal themselves in unguarded moments when our interests are less constrained. As a child, I would give make-believe classroom lectures at home, scribbling on a whiteboard for whoever would listen – usually my reluctant brother. Today, I find myself giving actual lectures at law school, often to equally reluctant students.
Second, intentionally carry your values into the way you approach your daily tasks and work rhythms. This might mean candid conversations with managers, adjusting responsibilities, initiating or volunteering for passion projects, or setting firmer boundaries.
If we are unhappy at our jobs, a hasty job change rarely fixes the underlying issue. It matters more that we reflect deeply and act intentionally wherever we are. In some cases, and where circumstances allow, this may involve choosing a less comfortable role that aligns more closely with our principles. Trade-offs are inevitable as we choose between what keeps us whole and what merely keeps us busy.
Third, identify what you bring to the table. As happiness researcher Stephanie Harrison notes, each of us has a unique blend of talents, personality, upbringing and life experiences. No one else has lived your particular life, so there are contributions only you can make. You may also express that distinctiveness within your current role by how you approach problems or collaborate with others.
Even small quirks can become something greater. A Singaporean product designer, for example, turned her habit of clicking her pen into a fidget-clicker business. She also had a passion for 3D printers, which got her started on designing and printing her ideas.
Finding your unique contribution can be life-giving because it engages your heart in a special way, and no one else can offer it.
Finally, be kind. Kindness means assuming the best of others – for instance refusing to let a nasty email define your self-worth or remembering that others have their own insecurities. Research shows that prosocial behaviour supports well-being and sparks human connections.
Practise kindness and notice how it changes the texture of your workday. Viewing our lives as a whole should also remind us that the grace we show at home can teach us to be gracious in the workplace too.
TRUE PROGRESS
Ultimately, joy and purpose at work isn’t about finding the perfect job, but seeing our work as part of the larger story of a life well lived.
As a society, we often obsess over progress. But if real progress means moving closer to the life you genuinely want, then pressing forward after a wrong turn won’t bring you there.
Purposeful living unfolds through imperfect attempts and course corrections. So give yourself permission to stumble along.
Nick Chiam is an adjunct lecturer at the Yong Pung How School of Law, Singapore Management University. He also serves as an in-house legal counsel to a global multinational company.