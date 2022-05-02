Commentary: Would UN reform have stopped Russia's veto of resolution condemning its Ukraine invasion?

LONDON: The day after Russian troops crossed the border to begin their invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations Security Council drafted a resolution condemning the invasion and calling on Russia to withdraw unconditionally. What happened next was predictable enough: Russia vetoed the resolution.

As one of five permanent members of the Security Council (P5), Russia has veto powers over any resolution put to the UN. While the UN Charter charges the Security Council with primary responsibility for international peace and security, any action requires the affirmative vote of the P5. A negative vote is, in effect, a veto.

The “veto problem” has plagued the UN since its inception and efforts have been made over the years to reform this. One or another of the P5 – the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France – has always stymied those efforts in the past.

But now, thanks to some imaginative thinking by the UN General Assembly, there is at least some progress in this area.

From now on, the General Assembly will automatically review any use of the veto by any of the P5. Within ten days of casting its veto, the P5 state is “invited” to justify its use of the veto before the General Assembly.

The problem of the veto has been a bleeding sore for the UN, effectively dashing hopes and expectations of using the United Nations to maintain truly collective security. While France and the UK have not formally used their veto since 1989, Russia and the US continue to deploy it and China, having only used it once during the Cold War, has used it 13 times since 1990.

Unsurprisingly, there have been numerous proposals to solve the veto problem – most of which got no further than policy exhortations.