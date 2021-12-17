Commentary: How US-China decoupling became a self-fulfilling prophecy

BEIJING: In 2018, Steve Bannon, then-US President Donald Trump's chief strategist, argued that the United States needed to "decouple" from China.

Since then, the term has become a fixture in discussions of Sino-American relations - to the point that some, such as former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, have warned that it could become a self-fulfilling prophecy. How salient is that risk today?

Some decoupling is undeniably underway. In recent years, the two countries have been locked in a tariff war.

Moreover, the US has implemented sanctions against the Chinese tech giants ZTE and Huawei, authorised the delisting of Chinese companies from US stock exchanges unless they meet US auditing standards, and added a number of Chinese companies to its "entity list," thereby subjecting them to additional trade restrictions.

This trend extends beyond trade and technology. For example, the number of Chinese students enrolled in American universities has plummeted.

And the US has announced plans for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, prompting condemnation from China.

Yet it is unlikely that either China or the US is as keen to decouple as these developments may suggest.

China has adopted a passive approach, reacting to US actions, while taking care not to initiate any fights. And while Americans broadly support a tough line on China, far fewer support cutting economic ties.