Commentary: The US just hosted its second democracy summit, but is it really qualified to do so?

ERODING INSTITUTIONAL LEGITIMACY

The US was founded based on having three separate but equal branches of government: the Executive (the President), Legislature (Congress), and Judiciary (Supreme Court). However, trust in these institutions, particularly in the Legislature and Judiciary, has plummeted in recent years.

According to Gallup polls, the average approval rating for Congress from 1974 to 2009 was 37 per cent. In 2022, Congress’ average approval rating was half of that, at 18 per cent.

Underscoring this lack of approval, only 19 per cent of people polled by the Pew Research Center said they trust the government to do what is right “most of the time” in 2022.

A key factor behind this trend is the polarisation of the American political system, which widens the gap between the attitudes of Democrats and Republicans.

A case in point is the fallout of the Dobbs v Jackson ruling of June 2022, which ended the federal guarantee of the right to abortion. Pew polling showed that Republican and Republican-leaning respondents increased their support for the Court by a modest 8 points to 73 per cent between 2020 and 2022, while Democrat and Democrat-leaning respondents’ support collapsed by 40 points to 28 per cent over the same period.

The Supreme Court is supposed to be the interpreter of US law, but the Conservative-dominated Court is increasingly seen as a tool to further partisan political ends.

Even more dangerous is the ongoing attack on electoral outcomes, which shot to prominence when former president Donald Trump disputed the 2020 election results. Unsurprisingly, belief in election denialism is split along political lines.

A 2022 Gallup poll reported that only 40 per cent of Republicans respondents said they were confident in the casting and counting of ballots in 2022, compared to 85 per cent of Democrats.

Granted, many candidates in the 2022 midterm elections who endorsed Trump’s claims of election fraud ultimately lost their races. Yet a disquieting fact is that many Republican representatives and senators, including Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, still vocally supported or refused to denounce Trump’s claims. This sets a worrying precedent for 2024, especially if the movement to deny election results becomes more organised.