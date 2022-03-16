Commentary: Has US regained credibility by leading a global coalition against Russia?

WASHINGTON DC: The Biden administration played a critical role in assembling the European and global coalition to punish Russia’s unprovoked invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, and in so doing displayed American diplomatic power at its best: Leading without dominating.

The White House overcame well-founded concerns among allies about the integrity of United States intelligence after the Afghanistan pull-out, and the capacity of the United States to lead given the past and future threat former president Donald Trump poses to the alliance structure.

President Joe Biden personally deserves credit for rebuilding trust among European allies, whom he treated as equals.

The Russian invasion has also led key European leaders to break with foreign policies that have been in place since the end of World War II.

These changes suggest that, if the current crisis can be resolved without significant escalation, the security architecture of Europe will be vastly improved in the future.

Germany has declared an end to its dependence on Russian gas and a dramatic increase in defence spending, winning widespread public support.

Finland and Sweden ended 80 years of military non-alignment by sending weapons into Ukraine, and a recent poll found that 53 per cent of Finns now support joining North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) - up from 19 per cent in 2017 - and that percentage increases to 66 per cent if Sweden were to join as well.