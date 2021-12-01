Commentary: Why most Americans think US president Joe Biden isn't doing a good job

LEICESTER, England: Ten months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s poll numbers are, by any measure, lukewarm.

According to the latest figures, taken on Nov 24, only 43 per cent of Americans approve of his performance in office, while a majority thinks he is not doing a good job.

In a week when he announced that he is planning to run for the presidency again in 2024, these are surely not the numbers he is hoping for.

A TUMULTUOUS START

There are a number of explanations for Biden’s low approval rating, but some context is useful.

While he is recently polling lower than his three Democrat predecessors at this point in their presidency, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter were not faced with a pandemic in an era of dangerously toxic partisanship.

Also, the storming of the Capitol in January 2021 by violent supporters of the outgoing president, Donald Trump, ensured that Biden’s ascension to power later that month took place at a time when American democracy appeared to be in peril.

Connecting with the 47 per cent of the public who had voted for his opponent was always going to be difficult – not least as the election outcome was – and still is – contested by many influential officeholders.

Bearing this tumultuous start in mind, there are some factors in particular that may help to explain where Biden has found himself politically.

The point at which his poll numbers crossed from positive to negative was just before the final withdrawal date for US troops from Afghanistan in late August 2021.

While the president’s position on America’s presence in the region was no secret – and most of the public were in favour of bringing the troops home – the bloody and chaotic reality of how this played caused shock both at home and abroad.