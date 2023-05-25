Commentary: Why do university classes start so early if it is bad for sleep and learning?

SINGAPORE: Students who obtain healthy sleep and attend their classes are better learners. There is a common practice at universities, however, that may stand in the way of students sleeping well and showing up for class: The school day starts too early.

The issue of healthy school start times has largely centred on adolescents. There is abundant scientific evidence that adolescents obtain inadequate sleep when they have to get up early for school.

Starting school later has been shown to benefit students’ sleep, daytime alertness and mental health. This has led to widespread endorsement of later secondary school scheduling by medical professionals and scientists.

For instance, US organisations including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that high schools start no earlier than 8.30am. In Singapore, the Ministry of Education (MOE) gives schools the autonomy to start at 7.30am or later.

In a study published in 2018, Singapore researchers found that delaying the start time from 7.30am to 8.15am in a secondary school led to sustained improvements in students’ sleep and well-being. While the topic of delaying school start times has been discussed in Singapore parliament, there has not been widespread traction among schools in adopting healthier start times.