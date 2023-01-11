Commentary: Airline crew have borne the brunt of passengers’ demands for far too long

Yet in February 2022, CNBC reported that “air rage” and refusing to wear face masks was primarily a problem in Europe and America - not so much Asia. Global Twitter data reflected similar statistics - less than 2 per cent of conversations around unruly passenger behaviour originated from users in Asia, per Hootsuite.

And according to a Nov 28 statement by Singapore Transport Minister S Iswaran, citing an average of 1.4 incidents per 1,000 flights over the past five years, there’s been no significant increase in unruly passenger behaviour on board Singapore carriers.

PASSENGERS HAVE BECOME MORE DEMANDING

If we go by the aviation definition of “unruly”, pure statistical data paints an image of relative decency. While this picture isn’t inaccurate, it’s just not complete.

The plain truth is that you don’t have to be unruly to torment. Among the cabin crew I spoke to - who agreed to share their stories on the condition of anonymity - there was an overwhelming consensus that, while not unruly per se, passengers have become more demanding.

Some of this comes down to cost: With hefty increases in flight prices, expectations of service deserved have risen correspondingly. Some due to a lack of knowledge: Without understanding what the updated safety requirements are, passengers might assume that the full range of available onboard services has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

And some of it simply comes down to trying to get the most value out of one’s ticket. Following a viral TikTok hack revealing the types of free food and drink passengers were “entitled to” on economy flights, cabin crew noticed a spike in tailored requests at exactly the point where airlines are struggling to cope with the surge in passenger numbers.

None of this is explicitly malicious. But it does reflect a lack of consideration for the human on the other side of the interaction. Of course you can ding the service bell every 30 minutes to ask for consecutive bowls of instant chicken ramen. But should you?