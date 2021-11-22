Commentary: Incoming US ambassador to Singapore confirmed at key time in US re-engagement with Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE: No one has served in the post of ambassador of the United States of America to Singapore since Donald Trump placed his hand on the bible and took the oath of office.

For the past five years, after Kirk Wagar left, the United States has been ably represented by career foreign service officers serving temporarily as chargé d'affaires.

But on Sat (Nov 20), the US Senate ended the drought by confirming tech entrepreneur Jonathan Eric Kaplan for the top spot.

With the Senate confirmation of his presidential appointment, the next and last step in the formal process will be to arrive in Singapore and present his credentials to President Halimah Yacob.

In the meantime, expect the ambassador-designate to have a robust series of consultations with virtually every US government agency, members of the US Congress, business community and other key stakeholders.

BIDEN’S FOREIGN POLICY TOWARDS ASIA-PACIFIC JUST GETTING STARTED

The demands awaiting Kaplan’s arrival are high. During US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo’s visit to Asia last week, including Singapore, she elaborated on US plans for a new economic framework in the Indo-Pacific.

Raimondo said the still-evolving effort could involve several key areas including the digital economy, supply chain resiliency, export control and clean energy, adding that it would be flexible and inclusive.