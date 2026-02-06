Commentary: Amid questions about US commitment, Southeast Asia should not hide from Washington

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asian observers are typically of two minds when it comes to US strategy documents: On one hand, they want to see Washington pay more attention to the Indo-Pacific for security and stability. On the other, they get nervous if there is too much attention on strategic competition with China, especially over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

So when three key documents were released over the past two months – the National Security Strategy (NSS), the National Defense Strategy (NDS) and the Agency Strategic Plan for the State Department (ASP) – observers pored over them, searching for every mention of Southeast Asia to discern how the region and its countries fit in Washington’s world view and priorities.

This time, the strategy documents provided a mixed bag. The documents pointed to a far greater strategic focus in the Western Hemisphere, relegating the Indo-Pacific to second place.

Southeast Asia itself was only mentioned twice in the NSS and omitted entirely from the other papers. While broad mentions were made of Indo-Pacific partners, no Southeast Asian countries were specifically mentioned, nor was the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).