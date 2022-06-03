Commentary: Biden wants Asia to trade with the US as an ‘alternative to China’ but details are scant

SINGAPORE: After a hiatus under the Trump administration, Washington is looking east again now that United States President Joe Biden has embarked on his first trip to Asia.

In a bid to re-engage economically with the region, he launched the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) in Tokyo on May 23.

Singapore joined six other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members – Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam – to sign on as participating countries, together with Australia, Japan, India, the Republic of Korea and New Zealand.

The framework comprises four policy pillars: Trade, supply chains, clean energy, decarbonisation and infrastructure, and tax and corruption. Member countries can choose which policy pillar to sign up for but have to abide by all the commitments within the selected pillars. The price for this flexibility is possible “cherry-picking”, which would leave difficult reforms behind.

While the US-led framework was welcomed by countries in the region such as Singapore, details on the nature of the agreement remain scant. The White House stated countries are invited to participate in collective discussions that would lead to future negotiations on the four policy pillars.

Participating countries are only committed to an initial round of discussions, which does not necessarily mean seeing the negotiations through to the end. Nor is it clear that the negotiations will lead to binding commitments.

It is thus difficult to gauge how meaningfully the IPEF will contribute towards US engagement in the region.