Commentary: The fundamental tension in Biden’s national security strategy

SINGAPORE: The Biden administration released its national security strategy on Oct 12, almost two years after Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Carefully drafted and relatively straightforward, the strategy asserts that the world “is at an inflection point” and that “we are now in the early years of a decisive decade for America and the world".

The administration promises to address what it calls “the twin challenges of our time: Out-competing our rivals to shape the international order while tackling shared challenges".

This first challenge focuses on two rivals: Russia and China. Russia is described as posing “an immediate threat” but China is labelled “the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it".

In other words, this strategy (like that of the Trump administration) identifies China as America’s top national security concern.

One might expect, therefore, that the strategy would be oriented primarily toward the Indo-Pacific. Indeed, the strategy asserts that today’s world “will demand more of the United States in the Indo-Pacific than has been asked of us since the Second World War. No region will be of more significance to the world and to everyday Americans…” But in several respects, this strategy reads like an Asia-first strategy codified by Europeanists.