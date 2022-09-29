Commentary: US wants to edge China out of chipmaking in Asia. It probably won’t work

ISLAMABAD: The global semiconductor shortage brought about by the pandemic has strained the many industries reliant on computer chips, from automotives to consumer electronics. Chipmaking, notorious for its complexity, is dominated by two companies: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics.

While some manufacturers report the shortage is easing as inflation and rising interest rates dampen demand, major powers, namely the US and China, are racing to build up their production capabilities.

On Aug 9, President Biden signed the Chips and Science Act, which will provide US$52.7 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor production and research, and a 25 per cent investment tax credit for chip plants.

Prior to that, the US proposed a chip alliance, “Chip 4”, with South Korea, Japan and Taiwan as part of its friend-shoring strategy of moving supply chains away from perceived rivals and towards trusted partners. But Washington’s aspirations face headwinds because they downplay Beijing’s utility in Asia’s semiconductor ecosystem.

ASIAN PARTNERS TREAD WITH CAUTION

So far, the US has chosen to cultivate partnerships with like-minded parties, and is particularly keen to court Taiwan – a dominant link in the international semiconductor supply chain. But the Taiwan factor could spell trouble for those in Asia wary of antagonising China.

For instance, South Korea remains reluctant to formally join Chip 4. A Samsung chief executive expressed concern over the alliance and the need to engage China in such negotiations.