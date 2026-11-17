SINGAPORE: For more than a decade, countries across Southeast Asia have told Washington and Beijing the same thing: Don’t make us choose sides. Governments want to make their own decisions when it comes to trade and investment, including when to favour the United States or China.

But for companies dealing in geopolitically sensitive technologies, that choice is becoming harder to avoid. On Monday (Nov 16), the US Commerce Department imposed new restrictions on advanced AI chips, requiring businesses to apply for licences to export to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia or Brazil, which it says present “a higher-than-normal risk” of illegally diverting advanced semiconductors to China.

The rule also reaches back. Data centres serving China-headquartered companies need a licence, and existing operators covered by the rule have 90 days to get one.

Singapore is studying the impact of the new US export controls. Its trade and digital ministries said Singapore does not condone companies using their association with the country to circumvent other countries’ laws.