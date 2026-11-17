Snap Insight: New US chip rules put pressure on Southeast Asian companies to choose sides
Companies in Singapore and Malaysia have tried to be part of both the US and Chinese tech ecosystems. That balancing act is getting more difficult, say Steven Okun and Noemie Viterale from APAC Advisors.
SINGAPORE: For more than a decade, countries across Southeast Asia have told Washington and Beijing the same thing: Don’t make us choose sides. Governments want to make their own decisions when it comes to trade and investment, including when to favour the United States or China.
But for companies dealing in geopolitically sensitive technologies, that choice is becoming harder to avoid. On Monday (Nov 16), the US Commerce Department imposed new restrictions on advanced AI chips, requiring businesses to apply for licences to export to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia or Brazil, which it says present “a higher-than-normal risk” of illegally diverting advanced semiconductors to China.
The rule also reaches back. Data centres serving China-headquartered companies need a licence, and existing operators covered by the rule have 90 days to get one.
Singapore is studying the impact of the new US export controls. Its trade and digital ministries said Singapore does not condone companies using their association with the country to circumvent other countries’ laws.
EXPECT MORE CHIP RESTRICTIONS
“It’s hard to express just how rapidly the attitude around Washington has shifted over the last week,” Greg Poling of the Center for Strategic and International Studies told us.
Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO after reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy. The woman was a former executive of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company that US authorities suspect of smuggling controlled chips to China.
For the China hawks, this scandal goes well beyond the affair and her alleged spying. The Nvidia scandal raises questions about whether Washington has done enough to curb China’s access to advanced US technology.
The blue tsunami of November’s midterm elections politically weakened President Donald Trump and strengthened the hand of China hawks in Congress.
Further restrictions could be on the way. Four chip security bills await a vote.
THE RISK FOR SINGAPORE COMPANIES
Washington delivers a blunt message: “You want high-end US fabricated chips or US designed chips, then you can’t have Chinese customers, period,” said Poling.
For Singapore and Malaysia, which have tried to be part of both the US-led tech stack and the Chinese one, the compliance burden “is going to get progressively harder and harder until you are forced to make a decision”, he added.
Businesses and investors need to scenario plan now: How the rule and likely new laws from Congress will hit their operations, how China might respond and whether any retaliation might go beyond technology, and what checking Chinese ownership and verifying end users will cost.
Firms must also weigh the risk of being suspected of “Singapore washing”, even when they are legitimately established in Singapore and doing business with both economic superpowers.
WHAT WILL BEIJING DO?
Beijing has retaliated before when countries go against its economic interest.
South Korean companies faced repercussions after their government installed US THAAD missiles, Australian companies when Canberra questioned COVID-19’s origins, and Japanese companies after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi spoke about Taiwan.
In May 2025, China’s Ministry of Commerce warned that companies implementing US restrictions on Huawei chips could violate its Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law.
If Beijing takes a similar approach to the new US restrictions, companies doing business with both would face a real dilemma: Complying with one side’s rules could mean breaking the other’s.
Expect the US to apply these types of rules to other sectors next, such as quantum computing.
Governments and businesses will continue to avoid choosing between the US and China for as long as they can. But they must start planning for a future where their room for manoeuvre is rapidly shrinking.
Steven Okun serves as CEO of APAC Advisors, a geostrategic and responsible investment consultancy based in Singapore. He served as Deputy General Counsel at the US Department of Transportation in the Administration of President Bill Clinton.
Noemie Viterale is Manager at APAC Advisors.