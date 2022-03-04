Commentary: Russia’s Ukraine invasion could push US and China to mend ties

There are rumours that rich Russians are leaving the country and petitions have appeared online imploring the State Duma to impeach Putin for high treason and war crimes based on Article 93 of the Russian constitution. And why not, when the Communist Party of Russia almost had the votes to impeach Boris Yeltsin for his Chechnya war in the 1990s?

It may no longer be a question of how Putin is going to win the war but how he might lose it and everything else.

CHINA HAS RECALIBRATED ITS POSTURE WITH RUSSIA

Viewing these developments with grave concern, China has been recalibrating to distance themselves from Russia, whom they know might lose not only militarily in Ukraine but also find themselves severely economically and politically weakened at home.

This Russian offensive is turning out to be a self-made nightmare and China wants to avoid being tainted. It doesn’t want to look like a pariah state that might have given some sort of acquiescence to the invasion or worse, suffer sanctions for giving even the slightest appearance that it is still supporting Russia’s offensive.

It’s annoying because China’s position is clear. At a press conference on Sunday (Feb 28), Chinese foreign spokesman Wang Wenbin showed some impatience with the situation after being asked about China’s stance on whether Ukraine was a sovereign country with a legitimate government and whether Russia should be denounced for attempting to topple it.

“The security of one country cannot be built on the basis of compromising the security of other countries, let alone harming the sovereignty and security of other countries in pursuit of its own absolute military superiority and absolute security,” he said. Foreign Minister Wang Yi made these same points to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday.

But China can't completely abandon Russia. Xi and Putin have strong personal relations, with both sides meeting in person almost 40 times over the past 10 years. Both countries share a long history of cooperation dating back to the Cold War.

China must strike a balance and avoid ruffling Russia’s feathers, at a time when Putin has raised the stakes and signalled that he’s ready to use his nuclear deterrent. Although a nuclear power, China’s estimated 350 warheads pale in comparison to Russia’s 5,977 and the US’ 5,428, as estimated by the Federation of American Scientists.

Putin is looking reckless and dangerous so Xi must be careful to ensure that China isn’t in his crosshairs.