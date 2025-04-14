Commentary: Singapore, the mousedeer in the middle as US-China hostilities deepen

SINGAPORE: There is a Malay and Indonesian saying that “when elephants fight, the mousedeer in the middle dies”.

With geopolitical tensions between the United States and China escalating sharply last week, Singapore as the mousedeer between the American and Chinese elephants will need to be especially nimble to survive.

In a new round of trade tit-for-tat, the US on Wednesday (Apr 9) forged ahead with a staggering 125 per cent tariff on Chinese imports, on top of the 20 per cent imposed earlier this year over the flow of fentanyl from China to the US. China denounced the move as "blackmail" and vowed to "fight to the end", hitting back hours later with an 84 per cent retaliatory tariff. It raised this to 125 per cent on Apr 11, after the US announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs on nearly all major trading partners - except China.

Amid this deepening standoff, Washington has intensified its rhetoric. In a Fox News interview this month, Vice President JD Vance referred to the Chinese as “peasants”, saying: “We borrow money from Chinese peasants to buy the things those Chinese peasants manufacture.”

This raises uncomfortable memories of previous Asian-bashing episodes.

Japan was the target in the 1980s. Vincent Chin, a Chinese man, was bludgeoned to death in Detroit by two white autoworkers who blamed the Japanese for the decline of the US auto industry. Such incidents underscore how quickly economic anxiety can become racial hostility.

Today, China is the focus. The anti-China narrative is stoked by uninformed and tendentious reporting by Anglophone media. It is no surprise that China is seen as an enemy by Americans.