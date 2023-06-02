Commentary: Deciphering China's mixed messages on US engagement after rejecting meeting between defence chiefs in Singapore

LONDON: Beijing appears to be taking a strategically guarded approach to rebuilding its ties to the US. After Washington requested a meeting between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore this weekend, Beijing reportedly responded in “unusually blunt” language. The answer was no.

The decision to refuse a meeting between the two senior-most defence officials seems surprising at first blush. Amid fraught relations more broadly, Beijing had appeared to be keen to communicate through a number of meetings of senior officials in recent weeks, in a tentative sign of renewed engagement.

With a slowing economy as motivation, China appears eager to persuade the United States and its allies to remove tariffs and sanctions, or at least prevent new ones being added.

However, Beijing appears to be simply choosing its preferred process for rapprochement - not rushing into every opportunity for engagement, but rather picking out the issues and policies it wants to see improve and holding back on areas that the US is keen to engage on.

RECENT COMMUNICATION BETWEEN US AND CHINESE OFFICIALS

The rejection of a meeting between Austin and Li continues an estranged defence relationship between the two powers. Despite Austin meeting Li’s predecessor, Wei Fenghe, in November (as well as at last year’s Shangri-La Dialogue in June 2022), no direct contact has been made between Austin and the new Chinese defence minister since his appointment in March.

This is not the first rejection of defence communication by China in recent months. In fact, after the high-altitude balloon shootdown in February, the US once again requested a call between Austin and Wei, only to be rebuffed.