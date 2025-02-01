Commentary: Does Volvo’s Chinese ownership threaten US national security?

BERLIN: Is Volvo Cars a threat to United States national security? Washington appears to think it might be, and the consequences could be profound for Chinese majority-owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, as well as car buyers everywhere.

A brand renowned for safety (and lauded by US conservatives for its family values), could in theory be prohibited from selling cars stateside from 2027 due to new regulations designed to block China from spying on US citizens or carrying out a cyberattack. Modern cars are highly sophisticated computers on wheels, creating vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit.

While most people think of Volvo as Swedish – it’s headquartered in Gothenburg and listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange – Geely acquired Volvo from Ford Motor for US$1.8 billion in 2010. And that’s now a potential problem.

NO STRAIGHTFORWARD OPTIONS FOR GEELY

US Department of Commerce rules finalised in the last days of the Biden administration prohibit the sale or import of so-called connected vehicles containing advanced data-connectivity equipment and automated driving software if these systems are designed or produced by Chinese or Russian entities.