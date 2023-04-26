Commentary: How to stop a war between America and China

LONDON: Visiting Washington last week, it was striking how commonplace talk of war between the United States and China has become. That discussion has been fed by loose-lipped statements from American generals musing about potential dates for the opening of hostilities.

Those comments, while unwise, did not spring from nowhere. They are a reflection of the broader discussion on China taking place in Washington - inside and outside government. Many influential people seem to think that a US-China war is not only possible but probable.

The rhetoric coming out of Beijing is also bellicose. Last month, Qin Gang, China’s foreign minister, said that “if the US side does not put on the brakes and continues down the wrong path … confrontation and conflict” between the two nations is inevitable.

BEIJING NOT KEEN ON GUARDRAILS

As they try to stabilise relations with China, US officials are now looking at the Cold War - not as a warning, but as a potential model. Several cite the detente period of the 1970s as an example of strategic stability - in which two hostile superpowers, both armed to the teeth, learnt to live with each other without going to war.

Detente was only achieved after going through the dangerous crises of the early Cold War. It was after what one US official calls “the near-death experience” of the Cuban missile crisis of 1962 - probably the closest the world has come to all-out nuclear war - that Washington and Moscow recognised the need to stabilise their relationship.

A “hotline” was established between the White House and the Kremlin in 1963. The Soviet and American militaries began to talk to each other more regularly in order to dispel fears about military exercises or possible missile attacks. The US has appealed to China to put similar “guardrails” in place to prevent the risk of accidental conflict.