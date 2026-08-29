Commentary: The danger of newfound 'strategic stability' in US-China ties

It culminated in their agreement that US-China relations should be based on "constructive strategic stability", a phrase first used by Mr Xi on the first day of the visit and repeated by the White House in its subsequent readout of the meeting.

What does this mean in how the two sides resolve their differences? How does it help officials settle issues and make sure the relationship does not spiral out of control as it had in the past?

When third parties look at how the two behave towards each other, sometimes in not so friendly ways, how do they tell whether both are still operating within the agreed parameters or if they have been tossed out of the geopolitical window?

What does strategic stability look like?

WHAT HAS EMERGED SINCE BEIJING VISIT

It has been more than three months since and it is possible to discern the broad contours of this new phase in the relationship. By examining what has actually happened, one gets a better understanding than trying to do so conceptually.

It was also a topic of discussion at an annual meeting in Singapore between scholars from top American and Chinese institutions, with Singaporean participants acting as moderator and interlocutor.

As I listened to them at the 7th Trilateral Exchange between Singapore, the US and China convened by the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), which was held over two days this week, several features of this modus vivendi emerged more clearly, even if much of it remains uncertain.