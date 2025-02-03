Commentary: Xiaohongshu success with ‘TikTok refugees’ is testing China’s Great Firewall

NEW YORK: Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu has been chosen by TikTok’s American users as the platform to show defiance against the US government’s decision to ban the Chinese-owned short-video app over national security concerns.

Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote, has become an unforeseen channel for direct interaction and mutual engagement between netizens in the US and China - and as such, a test for Chinese authorities.

Despite having a mostly Chinese-language interface, US downloads of Xiaohongshu skyrocketed before the imminent TikTok ban, hitting over 1.2 million across December 2024 and the first half of January 2025. The app, best described as an amalgamation of Instagram and Pinterest, has now transformed from having an overwhelmingly Chinese user base to being inundated by self-proclaimed “TikTok refugees”.

In China, foreign social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and X have long been blocked due to concerns over the potential for political dissent and the ability to control information sharing. Unlike TikTok, which has a sister app Douyin exclusively for Chinese users, Xiaohongshu is a purely Chinese operation.